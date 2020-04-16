Iran, successful in fighting against COVID-19: IRGC Commander

The Commander of 27th Mohammad Rasulullah Division of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Brigadier-General Mohammad-Reza Yazdi, said that Iran has been the only country that despite all pressures and malice is recognized as a successful country in fighting against COVID-19, Iran Press reported.

He warned that the enemies must be aware that Iran does not let anyone or anything to harm the territorial integrity of the country, the health of the people, the peace and security of Iran's cities.

At Biological and Environmental Defense Exercise which kicked off on Thursday, Brigadier-General Yazdi stated Iranians proved to the world they combated and contained the coronavirus.

He said even some of the developed countries have shown an inability to combat the virus.

The Iranian Commander noted that IRGC and Basij (popular volunteer forces) have stepped in besides medical staff to combat COVID-19 to protect people.

"They are producing masks, sanitizers, and disinfectants and distributing them among people," he added.

He stated that despite sanctions, threats and oppression, and rumors, Iran is honored to reduce the number of the infected ones as well as the death toll. The achievements prove that people and officials are standing together and show the world how they support the country.

“Iran's youngsters during COVID-19 outbreak washed the dead bodies ceremonially before burying them, in contrary to other countries' youngsters who, out of the fear of infection, left the dead bodies on their own,” the Commander noted.

He further voiced the support of IRGC and Basij to the medical staff in combating and containing the virus.