China's virus-hit economy shrinks for first time in decades

China's economy shrank for the first time in decades in the first quarter of the year, as the virus forced factories and businesses to close.

The world's second biggest economy contracted 6.8 percent according to official data released on Friday, BBC reported.

The financial toll the coronavirus is having on the Chinese economy will be a huge concern to other countries.

China is an economic powerhouse as a major consumer and producer of goods and services.

This is the first time China has seen its economy shrink in the first three months of the year since it started recording quarterly figures in 1992.

"The GDP contraction in January-March will translate into permanent income losses, reflected in bankruptcies across small companies and job losses," said Yue Su at the Economist Intelligence Unit.

Last year, China saw healthy economic growth of 6.4 percent in the first quarter, a period when it was locked in a trade war with the US.

In the last two decades, China has seen average economic growth of around nine percent a year, although experts have regularly questioned the accuracy of its economic data.

Its economy had ground to a halt during the first three months of the year as it introduced large-scale shutdowns and quarantines to prevent the virus spread in late January.

As a result, economists had expected bleak figures, but the official data comes in slightly worse than expected.

Among other key figures released in Friday's report:

Factory output was down 1.1 percent for March as China slowly starts manufacturing again.

Retail sales plummeted 15.8 percent last month as many of shoppers stayed at home.

Unemployment hit 5.9 percent in March, slightly better than February's all-time high of 6.2 percent.

China has unveiled a range of financial support measures to cushion the impact of the slowdown, but not on the same scale as other major economies.

"We don't expect large stimulus, given that remains unpopular in Beijing. Instead, we think policymakers will accept low growth this year, given the prospects for a better 2021," said Louis Kuijs, an analyst with Oxford Economics.

Since March, China has slowly started letting factories resume production and letting businesses reopen, but this is a gradual process to return to pre-lockdown levels.

China relies heavily on its factories and manufacturing plants for economic growth, and has been dubbed ‘the world's factory’.

Stock markets in the region showed mixed reaction to the Chinese economic data, with China's benchmark Shanghai Composite index up 0.9 percent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 2.5 percent on Friday, although this was largely due to gains on Wall Street after US President Donald Trump unveiled plans to ease lockdowns.