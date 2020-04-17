Foodie claims we're making sandwiches wrong

Let's say you've just made an absolute monster of a sandwich, a BLT for example and you've crammed so much in between the bread that it's bursting from all sides.

When you go to take the very first bite, half the meat falls out along with three slices of tomato — not ideal, mirror.co.uk reported.

After failing to fix the mess you've made, you give up and just try to enjoy it as best as you can.

But, you don't need to struggle with your sandwiches anymore.

That's because one foodie has explained how they manage to keep the contents of their sandwich from falling out and kindly shared the hack to Reddit’s Life Hacks forum — and the best part is it works for burgers too.

The unnamed user snapped a picture of their BLT roll, but also made sure that users could see that there was lettuce holding it all together.

You see that the contents of their roll, the meat, lettuce and tomato, are actually being held in place with a large iceberg lettuce leaf.

The person instructed "Wrap a piece of lettuce around one side of your sandwich/burger to keep the goods from falling out the other side.”

This would work with any filling, as long as you have a leafy item to hold it altogether.

A number of users praised the smart idea, with one person saying: "This is exactly the kind of advice that I come to this sub for."

Another said: "Finally some good advice".

"Mind. Blown", third one wrote.