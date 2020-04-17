RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0415 GMT April 17, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 267802
Published: 1220 GMT April 17, 2020

Proposal could see Champions League final on Aug. 29

Proposal could see Champions League final on Aug. 29
ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS

European soccer’s governing body (UEFA) is working on a proposal that could see the remainder of the Champions League condensed into a week-long mini-tournament with the final taking place on August 29 in Istanbul, the BBC has reported.

Football, as with most sports around the world, has been brought to a standstill by the COVID-19 pandemic, with all major European leagues suspended and the Champions League stalled in the middle of its round of 16, Reuters wrote.

UEFA wants the Europa League final to be held in Gdansk on August 26 and the Champions League final played three days later, the report said.

UEFA is considering two options, one of which is to hold the Champions League quarterfinals and semifinals across two legs in July and August. This would only be possible if domestic leagues restarted in June.

The second option is to play the remaining Champions League ties as one-off fixtures after the end of the domestic seasons and could see the remainder of the competition played out over the course of a week.

Both options would be discussed at UEFA’s Executive Committee meeting next Thursday, the report added.

The Champions League final was originally scheduled to take place in Istanbul on May 30 and the Europa League final was due to be held in Gdansk three days earlier.

 

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
UEFA
Champions League
coronavirus
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/7756 sec