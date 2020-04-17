Iran parades medical gear for National Army Day amid outbreak

Leader pays tribute to army

Rouhani: Army assisting frontline medical staff

Iran on Friday marked its annual National Army day by replacing usual parades with a COVID-19 aid march of military vehicles to underscore the military’s role in battling the coronavirus.

The “Defenders of the Homeland, Helpers of Health” parades, which took place across the country on Friday, showcased disinfection vehicles, mobile hospitals and other medical equipment used by the Army to assist the country fight against the outbreak.

The convoys of military vehicles were dispatched to assist in disinfection operations and to distribute aid after leaving the premises of the march.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a message congratulated Iran’s National Army Day.

The message was conveyed by the head of the military office of Leader, Brigadier General Mohammad Shirazi, in a telephone conversation with Army's Chief Commander Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi.

During the conversation, Brigadier General Shirazi said, the Leader has sent his warmest regards to all the members of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army, including the personnel, commanders and their families.

Army’s medical assistance

Addressing Army Day celebrations, President Hassan Rouhani said that the usual parades were not possible due to “health protocols”.

“Due to health and social protocols, it is not possible to hold a parade of soldiers ... The enemy now is hidden and doctors and nurses are [instead] at the frontlines of the battlefield,” Rouhani said in a message.

He said the Army, along with other branches of the armed forces, were standing side by side with the country’s health personnel in “protecting the lives of the people” from the outbreak.

“You were once in the frontlines and the citizens were behind it; however, it is now the health sector personnel which are on the frontlines and you who are trying to assist them from behind them,” he added.

The Iranian president praised the Iranian Army’s role in assisting the country in other times of need such as during natural disasters.

“Our Army is not a symbol of militarism but a manifestation of supporting the nation and upholding its national interests,” he said.

Also addressing the celebrations, the Army chief said that the Army, along with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps and Police, were providing services in 49 cities across the country.

Mousavi thanked the more than 11,000 military medical staff who are fighting the coronavirus.

“I have to especially thank the more than 11,000 Army medical personnel serving alongside the country’s health workers,” he added.

“I assure the Iranian nation that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be a firm barrier against its enemies and will be patiently and passionately alongside the Iranian people,” he added.

