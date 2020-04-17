Premier League united on playing season

Premier League clubs remain united in their desire to finish the season, but the controversial proposal of completing the campaign by June 30 was not raised in Friday's meeting.

All top-flight clubs were represented on the video call in which the primary topic of conversation was a debate over models for completing the season, Sky Sports reported.

The Premier League reiterated that the season will not resume until the government declares it is safe to do so.

No representative in attendance raised the idea of finishing the season by June 30 and the issues of pay cuts and transfer windows were also not debated.

A Premier League spokesperson said, "We are acutely aware of the distress COVID-19 is causing and our thoughts are with all those directly affected by the pandemic.

"In common with other businesses and industries, the Premier League and our clubs are working through complex planning scenarios. We are actively engaging with stakeholders, including broadcast partners, and our aim is to ensure we are in a position to resume playing when it is safe to do so and with the full support of the government.

"The health and wellbeing of players, coaches, managers, club staff and supporters are our priority and the league will only restart when medical guidance allows.

"Today's shareholders' meeting provided an opportunity to discuss possible scheduling models. It remains our objective to complete the 2019/20 season but at this stage all dates are tentative while the impact of COVID-19 develops.

"In response to the pandemic, the Premier League, our clubs and players have provided vital support for communities and the NHS and will continue to do so after matches recommence."