Russia calls for formation of anti-sanctions campaign

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov reiterated Moscow’s opposition to the US’ unilateral sanctions against Iran, calling for the formation of an anti-sanctions campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a phone conversation with Iran's Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali on Thursday, Ryabkov stressed the need for a global stance against the inhumane US sanctions, saying, “Moscow will continue its efforts in this regard,” according to IRNA.

Jalali, for his part, praised Moscow’s assistance to Tehran in its battle against the new coronavirus.

Iran has been among the countries hardest hit by the new coronavirus, which first showed up in China in late December 2019 before spreading to other parts of the world.

The Iranian diplomat also described as effective an initiative proposed by the Russian president to set up a "green corridor" to transport essential goods and technologies without sanctions.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a collective plan to support the global economy. Speaking via teleconference to the leaders of the G-20 group of nations, the Russian president urged the creation of ‘green corridors’ to transport essential goods and technologies without sanctions as the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

As all the countries in the world have been trying to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, the US sanctions have hampered efforts by some countries to tackle the outbreak.

Iran is one of those countries. The US has reimposed its toughest sanctions against Iran following its unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement.

While the burden on the country’s health care system has dramatically increased, the broad US economic sanctions resulting in severe international banking restrictions have drastically constrained the ability of the country to finance humanitarian imports, including medicines and medical equipment.

Washington claims it has exempted humanitarian supplies from the sanctions. However, in practice, the US exemptions have failed to offset the strong reluctance of US and European companies and banks to risk incurring sanctions and legal action by exporting or financing exempted humanitarian goods.