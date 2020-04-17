Iran Parliament dismisses foreign media virus figures as fake

The Iranian Parliament Research Center rejected the tolls from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran that certain foreign media outlets have reported, referencing a report by the body.

“The figures offered by foreign media about coronavirus cases and casualties [in Iran] are wrong and invalid, and are in no way confirmed by the Parliament’s Research Center,” said Mohammad Qassemi, the caretaker director of the center, on Thursday.

He said foreign media outlets had distorted the figures presented in a recent report by the center.

The center’s data, he said, in no way challenged the figures released by Iran’s National Headquarters to Fight the Coronavirus, and merely examined the sensitivity of the Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) diagnostic test for the coronavirus, which is the case in all the countries dealing with the virus.

The center’s report explicitly states that the National Headquarters to Fight the Coronavirus is the sole reference for the publication of coronavirus-related statistics and that the main criterion is the people whose test results have come out a definitive positive, Qassemi said.

The report said the real death toll from Iran's outbreak was estimated to be as much as 80 percent more than that announced by the government.

It said the officially announced figures were based only on "patients that are hospitalized with severe symptoms".

A deputy health minister confirmed the numbers may be higher due to limited testing but rejected estimates based on "incorrect modeling".

"The cases we have confirmed are certainly not the real figures. But there are no exact assessments in the world, save for South Korea which has had many tests done," Alireza Raeisi was quoted as saying on Wednesday by official news agency IRNA.

Several foreign media outlets had misreported the figures presented by the center. In one report, the Associated Press had claimed that the center had said the number of coronavirus deaths in Iran may be as high as 8,500 and the country may have as many as 760,000 cases.

Foreign outlets have been reporting fake news about Iran since the outbreak started in the country.

In an article on March 12, The Washington Post wrongly claimed that Iran was digging “vast” burial pits at the Behesht-e Masoumeh Cemetery in Qom for coronavirus victims.

The Washington Post has turned to publishing fake news about Iran’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, claiming that Iran has dug mass "burial pits" for victims of the disease.

Iran’s death toll from the new coronavirus rose by 89 in the past 24 hours to reach 4,958 on Friday, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on state TV on Friday, the fourth straight day that official fatalities remained in double digits in the Middle East's worst-hit country.

The total number of cases of infection reached 79,494, of which 3,563 were in critical condition, he said.

Over 54,000 people have also recovered, according to the latest updates released by the Iranian Health Ministry.

Press TV and AFP contributed to this story.