At least 300,000 Africans expected to die in pandemic: UN agency

AFOLABI SOTUNDE/REUTERS A health worker sprays his headset during a community testing exercise, as authorities race to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Abuja, Nigeria, on April 16, 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic will likely kill at least 300,000 Africans and risks pushing 29 million into extreme poverty, the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) said on Friday, calling for a $100-billion safety net for the continent.

Africa’s 54 countries have so far reported fewer than 20,000 confirmed cases of the disease, just a fraction of the more than two million cases reported globally. But the World Health Organization warned on Thursday that Africa could see as many as 10 million cases in three to six months, Reuters reported.

“To protect and build towards our shared prosperity at least $100 billion is needed to immediately resource a health and social safety net response,” the UNECA report stated.

UNECA is also backing a call by African finance ministers for an additional $100 billion in stimulus, which would include a halt to all external debt service.

Most of Africa has already mandated social distancing measures, ranging from curfews and travel guidelines in some countries to full lockdowns in others.

Yet even its best-case scenario, where governments introduce intense social distancing once a threshold of 0.2 deaths per 100,000 people per week is reached, Africa would see 122.8 million infections, 2.3 million hospitalizations and 300,000 deaths.

Combating the disease will be complicated by the fact that 36% of Africans have no access to household washing facilities, and the continent counts just 1.8 hospital beds per 1,000 people. France, in comparison, has 5.98 beds per 1,000 people.

Africa imports 94% of its pharmaceuticals, the report said, noting that at least 71 countries have banned or limited exports of certain supplies deemed essential to fight the disease.

“In a best-case scenario ... $44 billion would be required for testing, personal protective equipment, and to treat all those requiring hospitalization,” it stated.

However, that is money Africa does not have as the crisis could also shrink the continent’s economy by up to 2.6%.

“We estimate that between 5 million and 29 million people will be pushed below the extreme poverty line of $1.90 per day owing to the impact of COVID-19,” the report said.

Nigeria alone will lose between $14 billion and $19.2 billion in revenues from oil exports this year. And the prices of other African commodities exports have plummeted as well.

Lockdowns in Europe and the US also imperil Africa’s $15 billion in annual textile and apparel exports as well as tourism, which accounts for 8.5% of Africa’s GDP.

Out of lockdown

Despite the rising number of coronavirus cases globally, European countries that have seen the spread of the virus and the resulting death toll level off are cautiously preparing to lift lockdown measures.

The WHO's European Region said Thursday it would release guidelines next week on how countries can manage the virus as they ease restrictions on daily life. The recommendations follow announcements from Germany, Denmark, Spain, Italy and other countries that the slow return to normal life was imminent, nbcnews.com reported.

The guidelines will call on countries lifting any restrictions to uphold six priorities including controlling the transmission of the virus, protecting the capacity of health systems and preventing exposure to vulnerable populations, such as the elderly.

Online meetings

Britain said on Friday that companies will be able to hold their annual shareholders’ meeting over the phone or online during the pandemic under a promised new law.

So far, more than 14,576 people with COVID-19 have died in British hospitals, though new official data indicates the true death toll could be much larger, Reuters reported.

A leading public health professor told lawmakers on Friday that the British government was too slow to react on a number of fronts to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson initially refrained from approving the stringent controls that other European leaders imposed but then closed down the country when projections showed a quarter of a million people could die in the United Kingdom.

Half the total not counted

In Asia, Chinese state media said on Friday that nearly 1,300 people who died of the coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan, or half the total, were not counted in death tolls because of lapses, Reuters reported.

Beijing also dismissed claims that there had been any kind of cover-up.

Japan expands emergency state

Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo also expanded on Thursday the state of emergency beyond Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures to the entire nation in an attempt to prevent the new coronavirus from spreading further and straining the health care system, english.kyodonews.net reported.

With the declaration now covering all 47 prefectures in the country of around 126 million people, Abe said the government will provide cash handouts of 100,000 yen ($930) to all citizens.

Unlike South Korea – which has brought its outbreak largely under control through a program of large-scale testing – the Japanese government said that carrying out widespread testing was a “waste of resources”.

The Health Ministry fears that hospitals could be overwhelmed by people who test positive, but only have mild symptoms.