Trump's job rating slides; US satisfaction tumbles

As President Donald Trump works to contain the damage from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the US, the rally in support he enjoyed as the nation entered a virtual lockdown has faded. His job approval rating, now 43%, has slipped six percentage points since mid-March when he earned 49% approval, which tied his personal best.

The data were from an April 1-14 Gallup poll, news.gallup.com reported.

The six-point decline in the president's approval rating is the sharpest drop Gallup has recorded for the Trump presidency so far, largely because Trump's ratings have been highly stable and have yet to reach the historical average for presidents (back to 1945) of 53%.

However, his current 43% approval is still higher than most of the ratings he has received since he has been in the White House; his average rating since taking office is 40%. This year has been a relatively bright one for the president's standing – averaging 46%, including three separate ratings of 49%.

Phased reopening outlined

The figures were revealed after Trump has recently pushed for the country to prepare plans to reopen portions of the economy, declaring his "total" authority over the matter.

Trump on Thursday laid out guidelines for a gradual reopening of the United States after the battering of the coronavirus pandemic, saying normal life should resume quickly in some states, AFP reported.

Trump's recommendations were a far cry from his previous calls for a sudden end to social distancing measures – as well as his earlier call for the nation to be fully open in time for Easter on April 12.

The states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Delaware and Massachusetts formed a regional advisory council to plan a "safe and coordinated" reopening.

The current health and economic crisis is undoubtedly the greatest challenge of Trump’s presidency so far – and could imperil his standing in the final year of his first term as he seeks reelection.

Since the mid-March poll, Trump's job approval rating has fallen six points among Democrats (to 7%) and four points among independents (to 39%). Higher approval ratings among those groups helped fuel the short-lived rally in approval for Trump. Republicans' evaluations of Trump have been highly stable throughout 2020, and currently sit at 93% approval.

The country's Labor Department said on Thursday that more than 5.2 million Americans filed unemployment claims last week as businesses remained mostly closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Protection measures against the coronavirus continued to tear through the employment ranks, with 5.245 million more Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment insurance last week, the department said, cnbc.com reported.

That brings the crisis total to just over 22 million, nearly wiping out all the job gains since the Great Recession.

The total was a bit worse than the 5 million expected from economists surveyed by Dow Jones.

The US has surged to lead the world in the number of coronavirus infections and deaths, with data from Johns Hopkins University indicating more than 639,700 cases, including almost 33,000 deaths and roughly 52,700 recoveries.