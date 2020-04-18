Iran will not allow adventurers to make mistake against it

In a message on the occasion of Army Day, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces thanked the Armed Forces' adherence to the Islamic school and the Leader, saying the evil plans of the enemy are still being thwarted and we will not allow any wrongdoing to be made against Iran, Iran Press reported.

Major General Mohammad Baqeri praised the enduring epic made by the Army Ground Forces and expressed congratulation on the occasion of the Army Day of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Major General Seyyed Abdul- Rahim Mousavi, Chief Commander of the Army and commanders, managers and the dedicated employees of the Army, especially its staff in the field of health.

He added: "Undoubtedly, what the great nation of Iran is witnessing today in the face of the outbreak of coronavirus regarding the efforts of the Armed Forces, especially the people-oriented army and their adherence to religious, moral, human principles and values ​​in voluntary mobilized health, biological defense camps and fields compared to other societies, is the symbol of their pride and honor in having such a great and powerful Army to help, manage, control and deal with the harms and consequences of this pandemic disease."

April 17 in the Iranian calendar has been named as the national day of the Army.