Iran’s minister: Virtual cultural activities soar amid virus outbreak

Iran’s Culture Minister Abbas Salehi said that although coronavirus hit the country the hardest, Iran’s culture, art and media sections continued their activities through cyberspace.

He made the statement in the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting Channel 6 program titled, ‘Shahr-e Farang’, YJC reported.

Salehi said that one of the country’s concerns was the reduction of cultural activities due to the closure of cultural and art centers, adding that, fortunately, this sector created several positive options.

To begin with, he said, that Iran received 2.4 billion rials from book sales in the last 30 days, which means that the number is fourfold compared to the first eight months of the last Iranian year (ended on March 19, 2020).

A total number of 236,000 books were sold in electronic platform, the minister said, adding that 25,000 book reading clubs have been launched.

Salehi said that public lockdown opened a new space to think of cultural activities in virtual space which needs more attention.

He asked cultural figures to broaden their horizons of having 80 million visitors in Iran, or more international visitors, rather than one single hall full of audience.

He added that online concerts, and plays as well as online watching of films at home played a significant role in entertaining people at home.

Another action, which was highly altruistic, has been the artists’ presence in educating people in health-related issues, he added.

Salehi said that the coronavirus outbreak in Iran has caused an estimated loss of over 9,700 billion rials (over $230 million) in the art and culture sectors by April 12.

He made the remarks in a report sent on April 13, asking urgent support for people working in numerous vulnerable jobs in the sectors.

“Those people working in the art and culture sectors are waiting to hear good news,” Salehi wrote in the report.