Iran, Europe to stage online concert amid coronavirus outbreak

The Tehran Symphony Orchestra and the Young Musicians European Orchestra will perform a joint concert to encourage all the people in the world in fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the organizers, this performance will be broadcast on the Italian national television network after the editing process.

It will also be broadcast in cyberspace and on TV, Mehr News Agency wrote.

In this joint concert, Beethoven’s ‘Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125’, also known as ‘Ode to Joy’, will be performed.

Each of the musicians will play their own parts at home and they will be merged together as the final program.

Each of these performances will go on stage under the supervision of the Italian conductor Paolo Olmi, the conductor of the European Union Youth Orchestra.

He has led the orchestra since 1979, leading dozens of prestigious programs around the world, and has won numerous international awards.

Olmi conducted a joint concert by the Young Musicians European Orchestra and the Tehran Symphony Orchestra during the 32nd Fajr International Music Festival in Tehran in January 2017.

The two orchestras also gave a joint performance at the Pala de André Center in Ravenna, Italy in July 2017.