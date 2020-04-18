Hatamikia’s ‘Exodus’ sets new record

The Iranian movie, ‘Exodus,’ directed by Ebrahim Hatamikia, sold over $67,000 in less than four days of online screening.

Over the COVID-19 pandemic, the film did not get a theatrical release as it was scheduled for the Persian New Year holidays.

The film narrates the story of a number of peasants voicing their concerns to government officials, ifilmtv.com reported.

The film had its Iranian premiere during the 38th Fajr Film Festival in Tehran in February, in which it grabbed two awards for best makeup and best visual effects.

The cast includes: Pante’a Panahiha, Jahangir Almasi, Giti Qasemi, Mehdi Faqih, Sam Qaribian, Kambiz Dirbaz, Mohammadreza Sharifinia, and Atash Taqipour.