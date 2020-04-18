World Heritage Day 2020: Significance, history and how to celebrate

April 18 is observed as World Heritage Day to promote cultural heritage via activities which are undertaken by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS). It was in 1982 that the ICOMOS suggested that April 18 be celebrated as the International Day for Monuments and Sites.

The proposal was approved the next year by UNESCO during the 22nd General Conference. According to ICOMOS, the “essential aspect is to mark this day so that it becomes not only a day to celebrate your National Heritage but also a day of International Solidarity in favor of strengthening and safeguarding Heritage world-wide.”

In the face of the ongoing global crisis, the theme of ‘Shared Cultures, Shared Heritage, Shared Responsibility’ is even more important. With the global COVID-19 outbreak, the organization has suggested certain measures to celebrate April 18 through the power of the Internet, reported hindustantimes.com.

On this day, possible activities can be virtual conferences, online lectures, press releases and social media campaigns. You can post photos, information and videos on shared cultures and shared heritage from your respective country. To increase the reach, we should use hashtags and share the message with as many friends and family as possible. Individuals can also upload photos, which are in relation to the theme, onto the ICOMOS Photobank.

One can take initiative and host webinars with regards to heritage-related topics and invite your friends and family to participate in those discussions. Podcasts and virtual tours are also other options. It is through online activities like these that we can spread awareness about our shared cultural heritage and educate those who are unaware about the rich cultural history that we have.