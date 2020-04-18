RSS
Chicago man charged $11,500 for $90 worth of groceries

cdn.abcotvs.com

A Chicago man who racked up a $90 tab at a grocery store didn't realize until he got home that he had been charged more than $11,000.

Nick Blanusha said he visited the Mariano's grocery store in the South Loop and received curbside service for his online order, which totaled $90.96. He said he paid with his debit card, according to UPI.

"I signed the receipt got in my car and then went home to check my bank account to see if my stimulus check had hit and, uh, noticed that it was empty. And I looked back at the receipt and noticed I had been charged $11,500," Blanusha told WLS-TV.

Blanusha said store managers told him it would take four to five days to reverse the transaction, leaving him with a $0 account balance.

He contacted WLS-TV for help and ended up receiving a call from Mariano's corporate officials.

"They said, hey we feel really bad about this, we want to make it right and we just found out about it at the corporate level; let's see what we can do to make sure you can pay your bills on time and we can make you whole again," he said.

 
   
