RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1035 GMT April 18, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 267834
Published: 0647 GMT April 18, 2020

Sandwich shop owner delivers food in a bucket to terminally ill loyal customer

Sandwich shop owner delivers food in a bucket to terminally ill loyal customer
TIM FISHER

A man diagnosed with terminal cancer has daily meals delivered to his window in a bucket by a kind-hearted couple who own a local sandwich shop.

John Goodfellow, 64, from Keswick, Cumbria, was given 18 months to live by doctors after they diagnosed him with lung cancer in 2010, metro.co.uk reported. 

Ten years later, the self-named survivalist’ is still fighting on, but has been forced to isolate for three months after appearing on the governments vulnerable list amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Although he hasnt been outside in weeks, the retired construction worker has been helped by Jans Sandwich Shop owner Jan Harding, 58, and her husband Barry, 58, who have been bringing food to those who are unable to leave their homes.

Every day around lunchtime, Barry or Jan stands below Johns first floor balcony, waiting for a bucket on a rope to be lowered. 

They place the loyal customers food order inside the bucket, which he subsequently hauls up into his room before dropping money down. 

John, who also suffered a heart attack in 2008, has used the bucket to receive things like post and says it is “a pretty adaptable system”. 

He said: “Its important I observe social distancing because I was pretty badly weakened when I was diagnosed with terminal cancer 10 years ago.

“Ive also had a heart attack which complicates matters and my mobility is very limited. 

“I used the sandwich shop every day when I was allowed to go outside. Their service has been brilliant. 

“When they knew I would have to be locked in my house for three months, they very kindly offered to extend their services.” 

 
   
KeyWords
Sandwich
Sandwich shop
shop owner
owner delivers
delivers food
terminally ill
loyal customer
customer
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/9056 sec