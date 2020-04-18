Sandwich shop owner delivers food in a bucket to terminally ill loyal customer

A man diagnosed with terminal cancer has daily meals delivered to his window in a bucket by a kind-hearted couple who own a local sandwich shop.

John Goodfellow, 64, from Keswick, Cumbria, was given 18 months to live by doctors after they diagnosed him with lung cancer in 2010, metro.co.uk reported.

Ten years later, the self-named ‘survivalist’ is still fighting on, but has been forced to isolate for three months after appearing on the government’s ‘vulnerable’ list amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Although he hasn’t been outside in weeks, the retired construction worker has been helped by Jan’s Sandwich Shop owner Jan Harding, 58, and her husband Barry, 58, who have been bringing food to those who are unable to leave their homes.

Every day around lunchtime, Barry or Jan stands below John’s first floor balcony, waiting for a bucket on a rope to be lowered.

They place the loyal customer’s food order inside the bucket, which he subsequently hauls up into his room before dropping money down.

John, who also suffered a heart attack in 2008, has used the bucket to receive things like post and says it is “a pretty adaptable system”.

He said: “It’s important I observe social distancing because I was pretty badly weakened when I was diagnosed with terminal cancer 10 years ago.

“I’ve also had a heart attack which complicates matters and my mobility is very limited.

“I used the sandwich shop every day when I was allowed to go outside. Their service has been brilliant.

“When they knew I would have to be locked in my house for three months, they very kindly offered to extend their services.”