SpaceX gets May date to launch two NASA astronauts to ISS

NASA announced that it has set May 27 as the target launch date for sending two astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, aboard a rocket built by the company SpaceX.

That would end a drought of nearly nine years since the last time people headed to orbit from American soil, The New York Times reported.

On July 8, 2011, the space shuttle Atlantis lifted off from Launchpad 39A; it returned to Earth 11 days later. Since then, NASA has relied on Russia and its Soyuz rockets for transportation to and from the space station.

This time, instead of designing and operating its own spaceship as it did for the space shuttles and earlier programs like the Apollo moon landings, NASA has turned to two commercial companies: SpaceX and Boeing.

The first crewed mission is a final step for SpaceX to verify that its Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule meet NASA’s requirements. SpaceX conducted a successful demonstration flight — without astronauts aboard — in March last year, but then ran into further obstacles and delays.

In January, SpaceX conducted another critical test, launching the capsule without anyone aboard and deliberately destroying the rocket to show that the escape system was capable of whisking astronauts to safety in case of an emergency.

Currently there are only three astronauts aboard the ISS — two Russians, Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, and one NASA astronaut, Christopher J. Cassidy.

Three others — Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan of NASA and Oleg Skripochka of Russia — returned to Earth safely on Friday morning.

With the smaller crew, scientific work will be curtailed; the remaining crew will spend much of its time maintaining the space station.

The stay of two astronauts at the space station was scheduled to last just two weeks. That may now be extended.

For now, NASA stated, “The specific duration of the mission is to be determined.”

If SpaceX’s demonstration mission succeeds, it would be followed by what NASA calls its first operational mission for the Crew Dragon. That flight would take four astronauts — three from NASA and one from the Japanese space agency — to the space station.

NASA is negotiating to buy at least one more seat on a Russian Soyuz rocket, which currently costs more than $80 million.