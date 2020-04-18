Britons warned to avoid unapproved tests

Britons should not purchase unapproved antibody tests to find out if they have had the coronavirus, the official in charge of the government’s testing program said on Saturday, warning that they could not be relied upon and may put people at risk.

Britain, like many other nations affected by the coronavirus epidemic, is trying to find a way to test whether citizens have had the virus and are now immune. But, scientists are yet to find a reliable method that can be produced on a mass scale, Reuters reported.

John Newton, National Coordinator of the UK Coronavirus testing program, warned against purchasing unapproved tests online for personal use, or in bulk for firms to test employees.

“Please don’t buy or take any unproven tests,” Newton said in a statement issued by the health department. “They may not be reliable for your intended use; they may give a false reading and put you, your family or others at risk.”

Knowing whether a person has immunity from the virus is seen as a crucial step toward returning to normality after a pandemic in which more than 147,000 people have died and much of the world economy has been shuttered or severely disrupted.