Iran’s military acquires combat capable drones

Iran’s Armed Forces have acquired three drones, one of them with a range of 1,500 kilometers (932 miles), Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said on Saturday.

The long-range drone, a multipurpose jet-powered UAV, can monitor "enemy movements from a considerable distance" and are capable of combat missions, he said at the delivery ceremony in the Iran Aviation Industries Organization (IAIO) in Isfahan.

The aircraft is equipped with bombs and missiles and can fly at an altitude of up to 45,000 feet (13,716 meters) for up to 180 minutes, he said, without indicating the name of the new drone.

During the ceremony, a large contingent of Ababil 3 and Karrar drones was also delivered to the Air force.

Speaking about the Ababil-3 drone, Hatami said that the drone is a medium-range surveillance craft capable of conducting airstrikes within a 150 kilometer radius.

He also said that the Karrar drone is a strategic combat drone which can deliver payloads comparable to manned aircraft.

aja.ir

He added that the drone has pin-point attack capability and can be used in suicide attacks.

The drones are manufactured by Iran's defense industry with the participation of local universities, he said.

Drones are a key element in Iran's border surveillance, especially the Persian Gulf waters around the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of the world's oil supply flows.

Iran has taken great strides seeking to attain self-sufficiency in producing essential military equipment and defense systems in the face of decades-long US sanctions and arms embargoes on the country.

Earlier this month, Iran announced that it is planning to produce a 6,000 ton destroyer later this year.

According to a statement by Iran’s Navy commander last week, Iran is also considering the development of nuclear-powered submarines.

Reuters and Press TV contributed to this story.