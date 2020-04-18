Rouhani urges boosting production of oil byproducts, minimizing crude exports

Domestic Economy Desk

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called for boosting production of oil byproducts and minimizing exports of crude oil.

In a phone conversation with Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, the president added the country has been provided with the opportunity to reach this goal given the government’s economic plans over the past 12 months and the progress made in their implementation without relying on oil revenues in the national budget, which is an unprecedented achievement in the history of the country, Mehr News Agency reported.

Rouhani said accelerating the implementation of the Oil Ministry’s plans to increase production of oil byproducts and prevent the overseas sales of crude oil can minimize the damage of the global market’s severe fluctuations and drop in oil prices on Iran’s economy.

Rouhani described the current Iranian calendar year (which started on March 20) as the year of preparing and completing the country’s major development and infrastructure projects, calling on the oil minister to draw up the ministry’s plans in such a way as to guarantee the timely completion of the country’s large-scale oil projects this year.

“If there are problems or obstacles in the way of implementing these plans, they must be immediately referred to the headquarters formed for this purpose in the President’s Office,” he stressed.

Zanganeh also presented a report on the progress made in the implementation of Iran’s oil projects, latest developments in the global oil market and oil exchanges with other countries.

The president also held separate phone talks with Health Minister Saeed Namaki and Economy Minister Farhad Dejpasand, discussing the latest developments in the country, including the battle against the coronavirus pandemic and the economic development plans that are aimed to help support people amid the crisis and accelerate the process of curbing the disease.