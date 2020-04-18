HRW: Saudi’s mass trial of Palestinians, Jordanians raises serious concerns

ADEL HANA/AP Families of Palestinians held in jails in Saudi Arabia, hold placards in Arabic that read, "Release our sons in Saudi prisons, and No for the policy of isolation and torture for the prisoners in Saudi jails" during a protest, in front of the International Committee of the Red Cross office, in Gaza, on Oct. 16, 2019.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) raised serious concerns about the circumstances surrounding Saudi Arabia’s mass trial of scores of Jordanians and Palestinians for what Riyadh called association with an unnamed “terrorist organization.”

The New York-based body, in its report on Friday, said Saudi Arabia’s mass trial of 68 Jordanian and Palestinian residents raises serious due process concerns amid accusations of abuse, hrw.org reported.

In March 2018, Saudi authorities carried out a wave of arrests targeting a group of long-term Palestinian and Jordanian residents in the country based on vague allegations of links with an unnamed “terrorist organization.”

After holding some of the detainees for nearly two years without charge, Saudi authorities began a mass trial behind closed doors on March 8, 2020 at the Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh, the report said.

The charges, said family members who saw portions of the charge sheets, included “belonging to” and “supporting” a “terrorist organization,” which was not named. They were not able to obtain additional details about the specific accusations or evidence from the partial charge sheets that Saudi authorities made available at the first trial session.

“Saudi Arabia’s long record of unfair trails raises the specter that Jordanians and Palestinians will be railroaded on serious charges and face severe penalties even though some have alleged serious abuses,” said Michael Page, HRW’s deputy Middle East director.

“At a time when COVID-19 presents acute dangers to prisoners, Saudi Arabia should consider alternatives to detention, particularly for those in pretrial detention,” he added.

The HRW talked to six family members, all of whom requested anonymity for fear of reprisals. The relatives’ accounts pointed to security raids, enforced disappearances, long-term solitary confinement, and torture.

“A large number [of security forces] entered wearing masks, with guns and cameras, like they were going to a battle,” one said. “I had to tell her (my nine-year-old daughter) that they’re looking for a thief.”

Another relative cited one detainee as saying, “they (the interrogators) used to wake him up at 5 a.m. to put his head in hot water,” adding, “Sometimes they would leave him hanging upside down for two days.”

Amnesty International has identified one of the detainees as Dr. Muhammed al-Khudari, a ranking member of the Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas.

The UK-based human rights organization has called on Saudi King Salman to order the 82-year-old’s immediate release, citing his suffering from cancer and the highly contagious new coronavirus’ outbreak.

The Arab Charter on Human Rights, which Saudi Arabia ratified in 2009, guarantees the right of anyone arrested or detained on a criminal charge to be brought promptly before a judge or other officer of the law, and to have a trial within a reasonable time or be released. The charter says that “Pre-trial detention shall in no case be the general rule.” The Charter also says that trials should be public.

“Saudi Arabia should immediately make clear the specific accusations and underlying evidence against defendants to the detainees and their families,” Page said.