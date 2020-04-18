Global coronavirus deaths pass 150,000

SERGEY PIVOVAROV/REUTERS Specialists wearing protective gear spray disinfectant while sanitizing a bus at Platov International Airport amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak near Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on April 15, 2020.

Coronavirus deaths have surged past 150,000 worldwide with nearly a quarter of them in the United States.

Evidence is mounting that social distancing successfully slowed the pandemic after more than half of humanity – 4.5 billion people – were confined to their homes, AFP reported.

Governments around the world are now grappling with when and how to ease lockdowns that have crippled the global economy, even as the COVID-19 death toll climbs further in hard-hit countries.

In many countries, official data includes only deaths reported in hospitals, not those in homes or nursing homes.

The US accounts for nearly a third of the 2.2 million coronavirus infections reported globally. The country has recorded the most confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 680,000 detected infections. Spain is in second place with around 188,000 cases, followed by Italy, Reuters reported.

The US has also recorded around 37,000 deaths, more than any other nation, followed by Italy, Spain and France, which have all been ravaged by their own outbreaks.

Deaths in Africa

Virtually no corner of the world has been left untouched, with deaths in Africa passing 1,000 overnight.

Nigeria announced the death of President Muhammadu Buhari's top aide on Saturday, the highest-profile person to succumb to the virus in Africa's most populous nation.

And much of the world's 260 million Orthodox Christians were also preparing to mark their Easter celebrations without attending mass.

The Russian Orthodox church has asked the faithful to mark the occasion at home, even though many places or worship will remain open, while services in Turkey will be closed to the public and broadcast on the internet.

Daily projections ordered

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the government to provide daily forecasts of the spread of the virus as Russia recorded almost 5,000 new cases in a single day, Reuters reported.

Coronavirus infections in Russia began rising sharply in April after reporting far fewer infections than many western European countries in the outbreak’s early stages.

On Saturday, Russia’s official tally of coronavirus cases was 36,793, a record overnight rise of 4,785, and death toll rose by 40 to 313.

Signs that the outbreak could be easing in parts of Europe prompted Switzerland, Denmark and Finland to begin reopening shops and schools this week.

Germany's Health Minister Jens Spahn said infection rates had "sunk significantly" after 3,400 deaths in his country, which is now beginning the delicate task of lifting some restrictions without triggering a secondary outbreak.

Some small shops will be allowed to reopen Monday, and some children will return to school within weeks.

Parts of Italy also began emerging from lockdown, with Venice residents strolling around quiet canals.

But Japan, Britain and Mexico all expanded their current movement restrictions.