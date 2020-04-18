Chelsea players could take 10% wage cut as talks with club go on

Chelsea is in talks with its players over taking wage cuts as the London Blues look to cut costs in response to the coronavirus crisis.

The players hope to accept a reduction lower than the 30 percent suggested by the Premier League and are understood to have told Chelsea’s board that they are happy to take a cut of around 10 percent to help save the club money while the season is suspended, the Guardian reported.

A deal in that region could save Chelsea between £8 million and £10 million in wages.

This month Premier League clubs attempted to reach an agreement with their players over collective 30-percent wage drops, either through cuts, deferrals or a combination of both, only for the plans to be rejected. With negotiations at a standstill clubs were left to conduct individual talks with their squads. Southampton and West Ham have since become the first top-flight sides to reach agreements with their players over wage deferrals.

The situation has continued to develop this week, with Arsenal close to agreeing 12.5-percent cuts with its players.

If the players agree wage reductions it will be a further demonstration of Chelsea’s willingness to play its part during the coronavirus crisis. The club has made the Millennium Hotel on their Stamford Bridge site available to the UK’s National Health Service’s (NHS) staff and will also provide 78,000 meals to the NHS and charities to support the homeless and vulnerable.