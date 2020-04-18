Iran plans to produce 50,000 electric motorcycles by next March

Domestic Economy Desk

The Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade plans to manufacture 50,000 electric motorcycles in the current calendar year, which started March 20, in an effort to develop the domestic technology sector and increase production of knowledge-based products.

The ministry also intends to manufacture 15,000 electric and hybrid vehicles this year, which has been designated as the “Year of Surge in Domestic Production” by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, IRNA reported.

According to reports by the ministry, the Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO) is responsible for the production of the electric motorcycles and vehicles.

In addition, Iranian automakers, motorcycle producers and the Energy Ministry will participate in the implementation of this project.

A total of $107.14 million is required for designing, developing and preparing a production line for manufacturing electric vehicles in the domestic car making companies that are already operating. In addition, $35.71 million is needed in working capital for producing electric vehicles and $2.38 million for constructing charging stations for such automobiles.

For the mass production of electric motorcycles $71.42 million is needed in investments and $714,285 for building charging stations. To begin the preliminary stages of manufacturing electric buses, an initial capital of $7.14 million must be made available.

Earlier, it was announced that energy authorities in Iran are planning a nationwide network of charging stations for electric vehicles amid efforts to ensure the country would have the required infrastructure for a growing number of such vehicles that are hitting the roads, Press TV reported.

Officials from Iran’s national electricity board (Tavanir) and MAPNA Group, the country’s largest energy construction and engineering company, signed an agreement on Tuesday to start building out the electric vehicle charging network.

Under the agreement, Tavanir will supply electricity to the charging stations constructed by MAPNA Group by connecting them to the national power grid.

A Tavanir spokesman said that the charging stations will be ready in a “short period of time” to assure owners of electric vehicles that there would be sufficient charging infrastructure across Iran.

Mostafa Rajabi said signing the agreement would lead to an exponential rise in the number of charging stations in Iran while it would help expand the use of electric vehicles in the country.

A first phase of the agreement requires MAPNA Group to provide the Energy Ministry with a list of designated sites for charging stations, said Rajabi, adding that Tavanir will then examine the requirements for supplying power to the sites.

Iran has a series of ambitious plans for electrification of vehicles as it struggles to contain growing demand for fossil fuels and amid efforts to reduce the high levels of fuel-related pollution in large cities.

Authorities said earlier this year that around 10 million motorcycles and scooters will be electrified in the upcoming years, adding that the scheme would help owners of those vehicles, many of them from the lower classes of society, to reduce their fuel-related costs by nearly 10 times.

Other reports have suggested that at least three million brand-new electric vehicles will hit the roads in Iran in the next two years.