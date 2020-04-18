Iran to equip all museums with free Internet

All museums in Iran will be equipped with free Internet, in cooperation with the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology.

In the first phase of this plan, museums around Tehran’s Mashq Square have been provided with free Internet, Mehr News Agency wrote.

The National Museum of Iran, Malik National Museum of Iran, Abgineh Museum of Tehran, The Islamic Era Museum, Iranian National Science and Technology Museum, and the Museum of Communications have received free Internet. Iran’s Museum of Islamic Revolution and the Holy Defense Museum will be supplied with free Internet in the coming days.

All museums in the capital will receive free Internet within the next 30 days and other provinces throughout the country will get access to it in the second phase of the plan.

Iranian museums will get connected to use free Internet to access modern technologies such as QR codes or the Internet of Things or podcasts, videos and anything that can help introduce museums and attract visitors.

Similar to world museums, Iranian museums have lost a lot of their visitors due to the outbreak of the coronavirus; it led museum organizers to use the Internet to virtually attract visitors and entertain people during this uncertain and worrisome time.