RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0535 GMT April 18, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 267871
Published: 0337 GMT April 18, 2020

‘A Trivial Thing’ to represent Iran in US film festival

‘A Trivial Thing’ to represent Iran in US film festival

Iranian short film, ‘A Trivial Thing,’ directed by Morteza Sabz-Qaba, is slated to go on screen at the 1904 Deaf Film Festival in Maryland, the US.

The 12-minute film will be in contention at the Narrative Shorts competition program of the 4th edition of the US event.

‘A Trivial Thing’ narrates the story of a young man whose wish is to become an actor and to go on famous theater stages, ifilmtv.com reported.

Sabz-Qaba’s short film has already participated in a number of global film events, including the Kanyakumari International Film Festival and Aasha International Film Festival in India, the Five Continents International Film Festival in Venezuela, the Festival Cinematográfico de Mérida in Mexico, the Lift-Off International Film Festival in the UK, the Fiorenzo Serra Film Festival in Italy and the Alter do Chão Film Festival in Brazil.

The American event aims to preserve any type of the sign languages. It supports the emerging deaf filmmaking talents and their works.

This year’s edition of the event was originally slated for September 9-12. However due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been postponed for a yet to be announced time in the future.

 

 

   
KeyWords
‘A Trivial Thing’
festival
US
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/3532 sec