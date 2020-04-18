‘A Trivial Thing’ to represent Iran in US film festival

Iranian short film, ‘A Trivial Thing,’ directed by Morteza Sabz-Qaba, is slated to go on screen at the 1904 Deaf Film Festival in Maryland, the US.

The 12-minute film will be in contention at the Narrative Shorts competition program of the 4th edition of the US event.

‘A Trivial Thing’ narrates the story of a young man whose wish is to become an actor and to go on famous theater stages, ifilmtv.com reported.

Sabz-Qaba’s short film has already participated in a number of global film events, including the Kanyakumari International Film Festival and Aasha International Film Festival in India, the Five Continents International Film Festival in Venezuela, the Festival Cinematográfico de Mérida in Mexico, the Lift-Off International Film Festival in the UK, the Fiorenzo Serra Film Festival in Italy and the Alter do Chão Film Festival in Brazil.

The American event aims to preserve any type of the sign languages. It supports the emerging deaf filmmaking talents and their works.

This year’s edition of the event was originally slated for September 9-12. However due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been postponed for a yet to be announced time in the future.