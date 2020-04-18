Iran nuclear agency says helping medical society fight coronavirus

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) is helping the country’s medical society in the battle with the coronavirus, the organization’s spokesperson said.

Behrouz Kamalvandi said in an interview with YJC that the atomic organization has used all of its potential over the past weeks to assist the medical centers.

The AEOI has been working round the clock to sterilize medical equipment, particularly face masks and hospital gowns, he added, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Although Iran is faced with many international pressures to obtain a series of raw materials, these problems have not affected the supply chain in nuclear pharmacy, Kamalvandi further said, adding that all needed products and services have been provided for the medical centers.

“Around one million patients that go to the country’s medical centers to receive nuclear medicine services are practically using the radiopharmaceuticals provided by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran,” he noted.

Kamalvandi also expressed the AEOI’s readiness to launch plans for the production of coronavirus diagnostic test kits.

In recent years, Iranian scientists have made remarkable progress in the field of peaceful nuclear technology despite the sanctions imposed by the US.

Earlier this month, the AEOI said it was going to mark the National Nuclear Technology Day by unveiling 122 new achievements of the country’s nuclear scientists, but decided to postpone the ceremony due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.