Gov’t spokesman: Coronavirus reveals reality of US sanctions

Iran’s government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Saturday that coronavirus pandemic disclosed the reality of the US sanctions and removed the anti-terrorism mask off its face.

"The truth is that coronavirus disclosed an ignored dimension of them (sanctions) to the public opinion in the world. With all its evil and horrible nature, the virus showed that the victims of the sanctions are the very ordinary Iranian people," Rabiei wrote in an article published in the Persian-language daily 'Iran' on Saturday.

Rabiei further noted that Iran's rightfulness regarding human rights and diplomacy has challenged the fake legitimacy of the sanctions so that the anti-Iran lobbies are scrambling to deny the reality of them, according to IRNA.

Those people, according to the spokesman, hide behind US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's claim that "Iran has failed to invest in its health system", but Iran's health infrastructure and its hardworking staff during the outbreak proved the emptiness of such claims, Rabiei added.

"The death and war lobbies use such expressions as 'government-made coronavirus' as they're afraid of the legality of sanctions being questioned by the world public opinion even in the West and the US itself," he added.

This was seen in a televised debate in which Richard Nephew, former US State Department official who was also among the architects of Iran sanctions, questioned the inhumane image of the sanctions.

He stressed that many NGOs, including those working in the field of child labor and the disabled people, made a lot of efforts to grapple with the difficulty of procuring special medicine under the sanctions pressure.

The government spokesman underlined that the fight against sanctions should not be considered an international political issue, because it is related with the lives of workers, retired people, the poor and elderly Iranians.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected nearly 2,270,000 people across the world, killing some155,000 people.

More than 80,000 people in Iran have been infected with the coronavirus, while the deadly virus has killed over 5,000 Iranians.