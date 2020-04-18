RSS
0536 GMT April 18, 2020

Published: 0446 GMT April 18, 2020

Iran unveils high-tech products in anti-coronavirus field

IRNA

The Iranian administration unveiled six products in the field of diagnosing, screening and combating the new coronavirus, as the country’s officials press on with containment measures to handle the epidemiological crisis.

The domestic products were unveiled by Iran's Deputy President for Scientific Affairs Sorena Sattari during a ceremony at Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences in Tehran on Friday.
One of the Iranian-manufactured products was the Traffic and Disinfection Gate, which prevents the spread of pathogens by sanitizing individuals and vehicles, and facilitates the detection of body temperature using a temperature detection sensor as well as measuring blood oxygen saturation percentage, according to Press TV.
The Ozone Generator, equipped with an ozone measuring sensor, is a device that has the ability to disinfect the air and produce ozone on-site, without using chemicals.
The other product unveiled at the ceremony was Nano Shield, a protective shield with high flexibility that has been specifically designed and manufactured to suit the demands of the Iranian medical staff.
Sattari also unveiled three molecular detection kits for the coronavirus — COVID-19 Quick Diagnosis Kit, COVID-19 Disease Management System and TAK App (Nutrition, Immunity, Corona).
So far, nearly 4,000 COVID-19 genome sequencing have been recorded globally.
   
