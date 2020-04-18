President of Iranian seminaries sends letter to fifty religious leaders

News ID: 267879 Published: 0500 GMT April 18, 2020

In a letter to fifty religious leaders across the world, the president of the theological schools of Iran, Ayatollah Alireza A’rafi expressed the country’s readiness to share its experience in handling the novel coronavirus with other countries, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis, Grand Imam of Egypt’s al-Azhar University Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Abdulaziz al-Sheikh, and Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay are among the recipients of the letter

