1126 GMT April 18, 2020

News ID: 267880
Published: 0530 GMT April 18, 2020

Guardian Council verifies authenticity of first round of Parl. elections

Guardian Council verifies authenticity of first round of Parl. elections

Guardian Council spokesman, Abbas Ali Kadkhodaie, on Saturday, announced that it verifies the authenticity of the first round of Iran's Parliamentary election, held back in February, 2020, Mehr News Agency reported.

The official also informed that due to the coronavirus outbreak, the second round of Parliamentary elections, which is scheduled to be held in early September, may be postponed.

The event was planned to be held on April seventeenth, in eleven elections bases across the country where the elections have entered the second round, but due to the coronavirus outburst in the country, it was postponed to September fourth.

Millions of Iranians cast voted for the eleventh parliamentary election as well as Assembly of Experts’ mid-term election (in some provinces) in late February across the country.

A total of 7,148 candidates, including dozens of Iranians from the religious minorities, ran for the parliament.

There are two hundred ninety seats in the parliament.

 

   
