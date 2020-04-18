Students who want to return Iran should observe health protocols: Spox

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi underlined students living in other countries who want to return home must implement the protocols introduced by the country’s Health Ministry.

Referring to the requests by Iranian nationals, including a number of students stranded in Italy, to return to Iran due to the coronavirus pandemic, he said that the process is underway and a large number of Iranians residing in Persian Gulf Arab countries and other countries have so far returned home, according to IRNA.

Mousavi said that the Foreign Ministry through the country’s embassies has informed the Iranian students of the regulations and protocols introduced by the Health Ministry for entry to the country.

He underlined that any Iranian national who enters the country should follow the protocols.

Mousavi added that Iran has also helped the citizens of other countries in Iran return to their homelands.