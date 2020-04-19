Severe cases of coronavirus are often linked to other diseases

“People over 70 and fragile people” must be protected as a priority, said Emmanuel Macron during his first big speech on the coronavirus pandemic on March 12.

These “fragile people” are those with chronic illnesses. In France, this concerns millions of people: 15 million French people suffer from hypertension, between 6.5 and eight million are obese, and more than three million have diabetes, themedicalprogress.com reported.

We already knew that in China, the latter had been more exposed to the most serious forms of coronavirus. The observation is apparently the same in France.

Two thirds of people in intensive care have at least one chronic disease.

One and a half months after the start of the epidemic in France, the data compiled by Public Health France confirm that fragile people are numerous among the most serious cases.

The latest epidemiological bulletin dated April 16 provided details on the health of approximately 2,700 patients with severe coronavirus cases. This is therefore partial data since several thousand people have passed through intensive care services since the start of the epidemic in France.

Out of 2728 patients, only a third had no chronic illness before being admitted to intensive care. Patients with the most common pathologies were hospitalized in intensive care.

Unsurprisingly, there are also many fragile people among the victims of the coronavirus. The proportion of chronic patients is almost the same: Comorbidities have been reported for two thirds of cases.

Out of 6,194 people dead, only 2,047 had no chronic illness before being infected. One month after the confinement was implemented, on March 17, 2020, there were at least 17,920 deaths linked to coronavirus in France.