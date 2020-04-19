Climate hope shines through virus clouds

Clear skies are emerging where once pollution blanketed cities as satellite images reveal a dramatic fall in nitrogen dioxide levels across the world. Who would have thought that a pandemic would be so good for the environment?

While COVID-19 wreaks havoc across the globe — shutting factories, emptying roads, filling hospitals — the enforced lockdowns also offer a glimpse of how a cleaner world could look, theage.com.au reported.

The environment's momentary reprieve will pass, as pressure builds on nations to get people back to work and industry moving. But it does offer a reminder of the need to lower greenhouse gas emissions enough to slow the warming of the planet, an issue high on many people's minds not so long past. The pandemic is also a wake-up call on how some forces respect no boundaries and those countries that turn a blind eye can find themselves overwhelmed by the consequences.

The world's response to COVID-19 does offer some hope but also some harsh realities in dealing with calamities on such a large scale. The enormous resources across the globe backing the development of a vaccine to quash the virus are turbocharging the potential time frame of a breakthrough. It offers a laudable template for a similar effort in the future to develop technology that would help wean the planet off fossil fuels. The potential benefit to the planet is no less than a COVID-19 vaccine.

On the flip side, US President Donald Trump's America First mantra has rubbed off on political leaders during this pandemic, with many countries putting national interests well before global cooperation. The battle to secure critical supplies to combat the virus has too often been won by those with the most, and not the most in need. The squabbling over the World Health Organization has been unseemly.

In the post-pandemic world, when nations grapple with bringing their economies back to life, first priorities will have long-lasting consequences. Resolving immediate needs should not deter political leaders from tackling difficult pre-existing problems. And there is no greater threat to the long-term future of all nations than the potential fallout of global warming.

For too long international negotiations on greenhouse gas reduction have relied on voluntary agreements that gave too many nations a free pass to fall short of the necessary cuts, putting self-interest ahead of the global good. And America's withdrawal from the Paris Agreement only gave credence to the reality that even the worst offenders can bow out with little consequence.

Surely if there is one lesson to be learnt from COVID-19, it is that credible warnings of worst-case scenarios threatening the planet should no longer be branded as fear mongering or put in the too-hard basket. As some warned of a future pandemic, thousands of scientists have sent up the red flag over the consequences of global warming.

If there is one lesson for governments it is that they must finally put politics aside on climate change and, as they have with COVID-19, let science lead the way in finding a solution. Surely Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison would never want any future leader to confront the devastating state of affairs he now faces. Kickstarting and rebuilding the economy in a way that prioritizes tackling climate change would go a long way in ensuring that does not happen.