Japan keeps helping Iran revive Lake Urmia

Environment Desk

Japan has continued to cooperate with Iran to revive Lake Urmia in northwestern Iran for the seventh consecutive year, said the National Wetlands Conservation Project manager.

Praising the Japanese government, Ali Arvahi told IRNA that the cooperation document of Phase 7 of the project titled “Model of Public Participation for Revival of Lake Urmia” was signed between the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Deputy Head of Department of the Environment (DoE) Ahmadreza Lahijanzadeh.

According to Arvahi, six phases were implemented successfully.

He also said the lake’s water level now stands at 1,271.68 meters and extends over 3,080 square kilometers which is in its best position compared to six years ago, attributing it to the restless efforts of officials and those in Taskforce for Revival of Lake Urmia.

Arvahi continued that the project to preserve Iranian wetlands as a joint project between the DoE and UNDP and financed by the Japanese government started in 2014 in 41 villages of provinces of East Azarbaijan and West Azarbaijan.

The results have been expanded in 150 villages, he added.

Local people have directly participated in the project, he said, adding greater cooperation, social accountability, and locals’ participation are the major achievements of the project.

Over 12,000 members of local communities and farmers have undergone training courses and participated in the project.

Reduction in water consumption and rise in productivity of irrigation water at rate of 25.4 and 41.9 percent respectively, creation of 250 jobs, 30 companies and 12 local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and generation of green employment for over 750 rural women via the formation of Micro Finance Credit Fund are the other achievements of the project, he mentioned.

He said the project was implemented in light of cooperation between Iran and Japan and also domestic and international organizations such as Iran’s DoE, Agriculture Organization, UNDP, Taskforce for Revival of Lake Urmia, NGOs and local communities of provinces of East and West Azarbaijan.

Lake Urmia, located between East and West Azarbaijan provinces, was once the largest saltwater lake in the Middle East. It is home to many migratory and indigenous animals, including flamingos, pelicans, egrets and ducks and attracts hundreds of tourists every year who had bathed in the water to take advantage of the therapeutic properties of the lake.

Lake Urmia began shrinking in the mid-2000s due to decades of longstanding drought spells and elevated hot summer temperatures. According to international statistics, the lake lost about 80 percent of its waterbed by 2015.

In a coordinated effort to save the lake in 2013, Iran started a joint project with the UNDP, funded by the Japanese government. The rejuvenation effort, therefore, focused on redirecting rivers to irrigate farmland, thus avoiding use of water from the lake, and the promotion of more sustainable farming methods.

The provincial environment officials hoped that the lake would reach its ecological level by 2025.