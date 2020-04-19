Guardians of global economy come up short in fight against virus

By Rich Miller & Eric Martin*

Facing what the International Monetary Fund says is a crisis like no other, policy makers from leading economies agreed this past week on a set of initiatives to help emerging markets and poor nations weather the coronavirus shock, including a path-breaking halt on debt payments.

But critics faulted the Group of 20 for failing to adopt for the rest of the world the all-out approach they’ve embraced to help their own countries, Bloomberg wrote.

“I had modest expectations, which they significantly disappointed,” former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said.

“It’s whatever it takes for us and crumbs off the table for the world.”

There’s a lot at stake. A timid G20 response risks consigning the world to what former IMF Chief Economist Maury Obstfeld calls ‘reservoirs of disease’ and hindering a full-fledged global economic recovery — for wealthy nations and those less well off — from the deepest downturn since the Great Depression.

More than 100 of the IMF’s 189 member countries have asked for aid, the most ever. The fund already doubled its available rapid-financing lending to $100 billion to meet the demand, but the IMF says emerging markets need to spend at least $2.5 trillion. Their own resources won’t fully cover this, so they will need significant help.

It’s not that the IMF and World Bank spring meetings that finished on Friday achieved nothing. Besides the G20 agreement to grant temporary debt relief to the world’s poorest countries — which included China as a creditor for the first time — the fund also expanded access to emergency resources and set up a new short-term liquidity line to ease access to dollars.

The World Bank, for its part, aims “to deploy as much as $160 billion over the next 15 months” to help developing nations cope with the health and economic emergency, President David Malpass told reporters on Friday.

One big piece missing from the initiatives adopted at the online meetings, according to some analysts: a fresh IMF issue of Special Drawing Rights — its reserve assets, a bazooka to boost global liquidity.

The IMF last did this in 2009, when it issued $250 billion to ease a cash crunch during the financial crisis. The move has the backing of fund management and some European nations, but it requires 85 percent of the votes on the IMF’s 24-member executive board, and a proposed $500 billion SDR allocation was blocked by the IMF’s biggest shareholder: The US.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration opposed the plan because the reserves are allotted to countries in proportion to their IMF voting share. This means 70 percent would go to G20 countries that don’t need the help and just three percent to the poorest developing nations.

The IMF now is looking at ways to move reserves from rich countries that got them in previous issues to the poor countries. One possibility is for the rich nations to donate reserves to the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust, an interest-free account to help the poorest nations.

‘Not a normal time’

He also criticized the G20 for not specifically pledging to avoid restrictions on trade in medical equipment and critical food supplies. That again is in contrast to 2009, when major nations agreed to eschew the sort of protectionist steps that aggravated the Great Depression, most prominently the Smoot-Hawley Tariff legislation in the US.

“The movement of nations to close their borders and hold their products within represents the closest brush with the kind of nationalist philosophy that animated the Smoot-Hawley trade death spiral that we’ve seen since the Second World War,” said Summers, now a Harvard University professor.

But it isn’t only about what the G20 failed to do. Critics contend that some of the steps it did take fell short. The debt-payment suspension for the world’s poorest nations lasts only through the end of the year, although the G20 said it is open to extending it.

* Rich Miller is the founder, publisher, editor and sole reporter for the Capitol Fax political newsletter. And Eric Martin is Bloomberg news journalist.