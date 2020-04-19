RSS
1157 GMT April 19, 2020

Published: 1105 GMT April 19, 2020

New York allows clerks to perform weddings by video conference

SPENCER PLATT/GETTY IMAGES

New York is adjusting to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic even for some of its most time-honored traditions.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has implemented an Executive Order that not only lets state residents get their marriage licenses remotely, but allows clerks to perform wedding ceremonies through video conferences, engadget.com reported. 

Yes, you can get hitched without having to track down another officiator who knows their way around Skype or Zoom.

Remote weddings arent a completely novel concept, but this move might be particularly important. 

The Hill noted that NYCs Marriage Bureau has been closed since March 20th, leaving couples in one of the USmost populous cities without many options. And while there are signs the pandemic is turning a corner, it could be a long time before its safe for partners to say their ‘I dos’ in a packed building.

Technology, in other words, might be crucial to keeping a staple of romance going.

   
