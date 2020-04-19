RSS
1157 GMT April 19, 2020

News ID: 267902
Published: 1110 GMT April 19, 2020

Nurse celebrates five-stone weight loss after swapping chocolate for a kilo of Brussels sprouts a day

DAMIEN MCFADDEN/THE SUN

Sprout-loving Ann Rigby shed five stone by swapping chocolate for a kilo of the greens a day. The nurse, 59, used to binge on six family-size bars or bags of chocolate.

But she switched to leafy veg on a diet consultants advice — and now eats sprouts first thing and munches bowls of them in front of the TV, thesun.co.uk reported.

She can eat up to 50 in a day and even avoids the windy side effects, saying: If you eat plenty of greens you dont suffer anything embarrassing!”

Ann said she was a chubby teen, then comfort ate to 15 stone 8lb and size 22 — partly due to the stress of her job working with mental health patients.

She decided to try the Cambridge one-to-one diet to keep up with her granddaughters, Courtney, 12, and Cherie, five.

Consultant Cheryl Brown, who lost 7½ stone on the diet, gave Ann advice which included plenty of green veg plus replacement bars and shakes.

Ann, of Corby, Northants, is now a trim 10 stone 8lb.

She said: I used to dream of chocolate. Now I wake and fancy sprouts.”

   
