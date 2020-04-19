Pensioner, 90, raises over £200,000 for NHS by climbing height of mountain up her stairs

A 90-year-old woman has raised more than £200,000 for the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) by setting out to climb the height of a 2,398ft mountain on her stairs.

Margaret Payne, from Ardvar in Sutherland, Scotland, has pledged to climb the height of Suilven, after being inspired by the story of Captain Tom Moore, who has raised £23 million for Britain’s health service, metro.co.uk wrote.

Her climb is also a way of thanking the ‘absolutely wonderful’ healthcare staff and carers at Highland Hospice, who took care of her husband, Jim, before his death at Christmas.

The pensioner began her mission on Easter Sunday, but it is expected to take two months for her to walk the stairs 282 times.

Margaret first climbed Suilven in 1944 aged 15 with her sister Elizabeth during the Second World War, but said her true passion was always fishing.

She has been ‘overwhelmed and humbled’ by the reaction to her campaign, seeing as her original target was only £10,000.

As donations soared to meet her goal, she said: “I wasn’t expecting anything like it — 10,000 thank yous.

“It’s brilliant of them all and I feel the NHS really deserve it. They have been amazing. Each day they are risking their lives.”

She added: “I do walk around the garden, every nice day. I’m always afraid of being blown over now so when it’s windy I daren’t go.”

Her daughter Nicky McArthur believes a love of life, along with the fresh air of northwest Scotland, has kept her mother healthy.

She said: “Mom is still incredibly active. She is still an avid reader and crossword-doer. I think part of it is just staying interested in life.”

A spokeswoman for Highland Hospice said: “We’re delighted to have Margaret’s support, especially as her late husband was such a fantastic ambassador for Highland Hospice.

“Their daughter Nicky recently travelled all the way from New Zealand for her father’s memorial service and has been at home ever since because of the lockdown.

“She’ll be cheering on her mom all the way, and so will we.”