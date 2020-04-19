Displaced families in Myanmar fear virus threat

On learning about the global coronavirus pandemic, those displaced by conflict in Myanmar's Kachin state wasted no time in taking measures to keep the virus from reaching their camps.

"As we are staying in crowded conditions, if one of us gets the virus, an outbreak is very likely," said Galau Bawm Myaw, a camp leader in Jaw Masat internally displaced persons (IDP) camp on the outskirts of the state capital, Myitkyina, aljazeera.com reported.

"We advise people to follow [Ministry of Health] guidelines to keep ourselves healthy, and we put our lives in God's hands."

While Myanmar's capacity to prevent and address a COVID-19 outbreak nationally remains a concern, the country's 240,000 IDPs find themselves at increased risk. Among them are 100,000 ethnic Kachin who remain scattered across 138 camps and church grounds in Myanmar's northernmost state, which shares a border with China.

Most fled their villages shortly after a ceasefire between the Kachin Independence Army and Myanmar military collapsed in 2011.

On April 1, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR) called on governments to step up measures to protect the world's 40 million IDPs from the disease, describing IDPs as "among the most vulnerable".

'Doing our best'

IDPs in Kachin understand these vulnerabilities well.

In Jaw Masat, with a population of more than 600 people, camp leaders placed restrictions on entry and exit in March, prohibited group gatherings, and partitioned the learning centre into individual prayer rooms to replace church services.

They also built a hand-washing station at camp gates and designated a bamboo hut at the camp's perimeter as a quarantine facility, where those returning from cities or abroad must stay for 14 days. When visitors came to give health information or donations, they also sprayed the visitors and their vehicles with a chemical disinfectant.

IDPs living in Bethlehem camp in Myitkyina, which houses more than 700 people, have taken a similar approach.

Both camps play a recording of the Ministry of Health COVID-19 prevention guidelines daily over loudspeakers - guidelines which IDPs are following carefully. "I stay with my family at home as much as possible and we practice proper personal hygiene," said Kumbu Seng Gu of Jaw Masat. "We are doing our best to protect ourselves."

Yet IDPs worry that their efforts will not be enough.

Families are crowded into bamboo shelters, with multiple families in each; a few toilets are typically shared by hundreds of people. Humanitarian assistance has been dwindling for years, and most rely on daily wages to meet their basic needs.

"We have to live in crowded conditions and lack nutritious food, while the government's instructions are to avoid crowds and eat nutritious food," said Seng Gu, adding that camp residents were running out of money to buy basic hygiene items.

"As we can't practice social distancing, lack medical supplies and food, I fear the outbreak and pray to God to overcome this."

Amid increasing concerns, on April 8, camp leaders in Myitkyina and Waingmaw townships instituted a total lockdown and padlocked their gates.

Seng Gu hopes the government will come to the IDPs' aid. "I want the government to donate food and medical supplies to IDPs, and to put us as a priority," he told Al Jazeera.