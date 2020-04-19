Iran’s Army unveils two air defense systems

Iran’s Army unveiled two homegrown air defense systems in a ceremony on Sunday to boost its capabilities to guard the country’s airspace.

Iran’s Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Commander of Army’s Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard attended the ceremony during which the radar systems, Persian Gulf and Moraqeb, were unveiled, IRNA reported.

The Persian Gulf system is a long-range and strategic radar system with an operational range of over 800 kilometers. The three-dimensional phased array radar system can detect all types of conventional and stealth targets, including ballistic missiles.

Moraqeb is also a three-dimensional phased array radar with high precision and cutting-edge technologies. With a range of 400 kilometers, the new Iranian radar is capable of detecting aerial targets with high precision and resolution, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Moraqeb can identify various small targets, including stealth drones, at low and medium altitudes.

Developed under a joint project involving experts from the Army and domestic knowledge-based companies, Moraqeb has been manufactured as a tactical radar for long-range aerial protection.

The unveiling ceremony was held on the occasion of Iran’s National Army Day which was held on April 17.

On Saturday, Iran’s Armed Forces also acquired three drones in a ceremony attended by Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami.

Hatami said one of the drones, a multipurpose jet-powered UAV, can monitor "enemy movements from a considerable distance" and are capable of combat missions.

During the ceremony, a large contingent of Ababil 3 and Karrar drones was also delivered to the Air force.

The drones are manufactured by Iran's defense industry with the participation of local universities, he said.

Drones are a key element in Iran's border surveillance, especially the Persian Gulf waters around the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of the world's oil supply flows.

Iran has taken great strides seeking to attain self-sufficiency in producing essential military equipment and defense systems in the face of decades-long US sanctions and arms embargoes on the country.

Tehran has repeatedly stated that its military might is defensive in nature and poses no threat to other countries.