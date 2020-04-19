Rouhani: Screening of population for coronavirus expanded

President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday Iran has begun taking new measures to screen people for COVID-19 symptoms in a bid to rein in the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a Sunday address to the National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting the Coronavirus, Rouhani said the procedure involves testing those close to patients with the respiratory disease.

“With the beginning of new screening methods in the provinces, people close to those infected with the coronavirus will also be tested,” he said. “This important step brings us closer to containing the disease.”

“With the new measures, both the screening and the identification of the infected in critical condition will continue,” he added, hoping that in the coming weeks a framework would be reached to shorten the disease period.

He also thanked Iran's medical personnel for their round-the-clock screening of patients at different hospitals, expressing satisfaction with a drop in the number of hospitalized and infected cases as well as the fatalities.

Prisoner furloughs extended

Rouhani also announced the country will extend leave for prisoners for one more month.

"Prisoners' leave was supposed to continue until the end of Farvardin (April 19)... it will be extended until the end of Ordibehesht (May 20)," Rouhani said during, referring to two Iranian months.

However, he said the Judiciary would be the main authority on the matter.

"By utilizing the full extent of the leniency the law allows, we expect a significant number of prisoners on leave not to go back, and even for many of those currently detained to be released," Judiciary spokesman Gholam-Hossein Esmaeili said.

A final decision will be made on April 29, he added.

Iran's judiciary began progressively granting detainees furlough in March, with 100,000 prisoners now on temporary leave.

It also announced last month that 10,000 prisoners would be released in an Iranian New Year amnesty.

The move aimed to "reduce the number of prisoners in light of the sensitive situation in the country," Esmaeili said at the time, making no explicit reference to the coronavirus pandemic.

Religious centers remain shut

The Islamic Republic has been struggling to contain the outbreak of the novel coronavirus since reporting its first cases on February 19.

Iran allowed low-risk businesses – including many shops, factories and workshops – to resume operations in Tehran on Saturday, a week after reopening in the rest of the country.

“Mosques and religious centers will remain closed for the next two weeks ... Decisions on gatherings during the (Muslim holy month of) Ramadan will be taken next week,” Rouhani said.

Schools and universities remain closed, and a ban on cultural, religious and sports gatherings has been imposed.

Rouhani said high-risk businesses - including theatres, gyms, saunas, beauty salons, and shopping centers – would remain closed “until further notice”.

The president further stressed that all countries are dealing with the coronavirus which has affected the world’s politics and economy.

However, he noted, the virus “has been and is more difficult for our people."

"One of the reasons is sanctions. Many countries are not under the sanctions condition while we have for two years been subjected to harsh sanctions,” he added.

Another reason that makes the situation more difficult for the Islamic Republic is the coincidence of the coronavirus outbreak in Iran with the Iranian New Year also known as Norouz, during which families visit each other, the president said.

The third reason, which affects all Muslims, is the upcoming holy fasting month of Ramadan, he added.

Death toll soars

On Sunday, Iran announced 87 new deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the official toll to 5,118.

Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the total number of infected cases in Iran has reached 82,211, adding 57,023 patients have recovered and discharged from hospital.

The government has repeatedly urged Iranians to stay at home to contain the spread of the disease.

Press TV, AFP and Reuters contributed to this story.