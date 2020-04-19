Iran’s foreign minister to visit Syria on Monday

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay a one-day visit to Syria on Monday to meet the Arab country’s top officials.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday Iran’s top diplomat will leave Tehran for Damascus on Monday, according to the Foreign Ministry’s official website.

Mousavi noted that Zarif will hold talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his counterpart Walid al-Muallem.

Zarif and the Syrian authorities are going to talk about the bilateral ties, regional developments, the latest political situation in Syria, and Damascus’s fight against terrorism, he added.

Iranian foreign minister previously visited Syria in April last year.

Iran is a key ally of Syria as the Islamic Republic has been providing military advisory assistance to Damascus in its anti-terror campaign.

Iranian officials have made it clear that Tehran would stand by Syria in the reconstruction projects of the war-stricken country.