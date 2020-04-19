Atletico fans at Liverpool was a ‘mistake’: Madrid mayor

The decision to stage Liverpool’s Champions League hosting of Atletico Madrid as the coronavirus crisis grew “didn’t make any sense” and was “a mistake” according to Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, the mayor of the Spanish capital.

The fixture was the last to be played with fans before Europe’s elite competition was suspended, The Independent reported.

Diego Simeone’s charges defeated Liverpool 3-2 in that second leg to secure their progress to the quarterfinals in front of 3,000 Atleti supporters who were allowed to travel from Madrid.

At that point, the country had reported 1,646 cases of the virus, with 782 stemming from the capital.

“It didn’t make any sense that 3,000 Atletico fans could travel to Anfield at that time,” Martinez-Almedia told Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

“It was a mistake. Looking back with hindsight, of course, but I think even at that time there should have been more caution.

“From the day before the game the regional government and Madrid council had already adopted important measures on reducing large gatherings of people.”

Earlier this month, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted it was difficult to prepare for the game in the context of COVID-19 and the state of play in Spain.