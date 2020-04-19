VP: Boosting non-oil exports government’s top priority this year

Iran is, more than ever, in need of boosting non-oil exports in the current calendar year, started on March 20, which is the top priority of the government, said the first vice president.

Es’haq Jahangiri made the remarks late on Saturday in a meeting with the Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani, deputies and senior directors of the ministry, Mehr News Agency reported.

He added, “Non-oil exports should be put on top of the agenda as a serious and determining issue. Although the government is faced with limitations in terms of the budget in this field, it will support overseas sales of these products.”

Boosting exports to neighboring states is the main target of the government, he said, adding that with the planning done to this end, Iran must export $48 billion worth of non-oil products to neighboring countries by 2021.”

Commenting on the likely economic recession in the post-coronavirus era, he said, “If the country faces any decline in exports of petrochemicals and metals in this period, we should prepare ourselves for compensating for shortfalls through greater focus on our overseas sales of non-oil commodities and provide the required foreign currency resources.”

The Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade has managed to sufficiently supply basic goods and commodities to the domestic market since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, particularly under the present circumstances when Iran is in an economic war with the US, Jahangiri stressed.

He noted that at the forefront of the fight against US sanctions and coronavirus are the domestic private sector and those engaged in the fields of exports and imports, stressing that the government will support them.