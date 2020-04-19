CEO: Petropars to begin drilling operations in SP Phase 11 by summer

Domestic Economy Desk

Operations to drill five wells in Phase 11 of the South Pars (SP) Gas Field in southern Iran will begin in late spring or early summer, once a jacket is installed at the site of the project, said the CEO of Petropars.

The Iranian company Petropars is responsible for developing the SP Phase 11.

Hamidreza Masoudi added the installation of the jacket was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, IRNA reported.

Masoudi noted that the jacket has been constructed and is ready to be loaded, hoping that the loading operations would be carried out by May 4.

“As soon as the jacket arrives at its destination in the Persian Gulf, it will be installed and the drilling operations of the wells will begin.”

On the exact date for the start of the drilling operations, he said if the climatic condition is favorable, the activities will begin in late June.

The company’s CEO said the jacket is being loaded from Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf.

On his company’s priorities in the current Iranian calendar year (which started on March 20), he noted that Petropars will be focused on the simultaneous implementation of the projects it has been handed over, such as the development of the SP Phase 11 and Balal oilfield in the southern Iranian province of Hormuzgan, and intends to advance the plans in parallel with each other.

Earlier, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said Petropars will continue the development of the SP Phase 11 as the French company Total and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) dropped out of the project.

Making the remarks at a meeting for planning a surge in domestic production last Tuesday, Zanganeh added the company will complete the drilling operations of the phase’s first well in the current year, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The oil minister said it is high on the agenda of the administration to fully implement the SP projects, adding that once the development of the 17 phases is complete, the field’s daily gas output would reach 750 million cubic meters.

Zanganeh also said the Oil Ministry plans to help 17 petrochemical plants become operational across the country in the current year, noting that the new plants will produce $6 billion worth of new products.

In July 2017, France’s Total signed a $1-billion deal to develop the South Pars Gas Field in cooperation with CNPC and Petropars.

The French company, however, pulled out of the deal in May 2018 following the decision by US President Donald Trump to withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions on Tehran.

The CNPC formally replaced Total in the project, but it also suspended investment in Iran later in December 2018 under US pressure.

The halt in investment came after four rounds of talks between Chinese officials and senior US authorities who urged CNPC to refrain from injecting fresh financing in Iran.

Shared between Iran and Qatar, South Pars is the world’s largest gas field.