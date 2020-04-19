RSS
0616 GMT April 19, 2020

News ID: 267925
Published: 0456 GMT April 19, 2020

Official: Seven ships carrying basic goods dock at southeastern Iranian port

IRNA

Seven ships carrying basic goods and commodities arrived in Shahid Beheshti port of Chabahar in southeastern Iran and unloaded their cargoes simultaneously, said the director general of Ports and Maritime Organization of Sistan and Baluchestan Province on Saturday.

General Behrouz Aqaei put the weight of cargoes discharged in the port at 340,000 tons, saying they included wheat, rice and barley, Mehr News Agency reported.

Despite the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global trade, he said, “These ships have docked at Shahid Beheshti port of Chabahar and their cargoes are being discharged using the most modern port equipment and machinery.”

Commenting on the statistics on cargo loading and unloading operations in the port, he said the weight of goods loaded and unloaded at Shahid Beheshti witnessed a 30-percent growth during March 20-April 19, compared to the figure for the same period last year.

This will have a considerable impact on the economy of Sistan and Baluchestan and employment in the southeastern province.

 

 

 

   
Resource: IRNA
