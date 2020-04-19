RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0617 GMT April 19, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 267927
Published: 0501 GMT April 19, 2020

IRICA: Closure of Iran-Azerbaijan border extended

IRICA: Closure of Iran-Azerbaijan border extended
IRNA

The closure of the common border between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan has been extended to May 4, 2020 as part of precautionary measures to contain the coronavirus spread, the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced on Sunday.

The measure is a continuation of the decision made by Azerbaijan’s Special Headquarters for Combating Coronavirus (COVID-19) that has extended the quarantine period in the country for two weeks, it added, IRNA reported. 

IRICA noted that there are also movements of cargo trucks and goods from Astara and Bileh-Savar border crossings in northern Iran to the mainland and transshipment via Nakhchivan to Azerbaijan and Eurasian Economic Union states.

The Astara- Baku railway has expanded its activities at the same time as the completion of the infrastructure, and there is no disruption in exports and imports of goods via rail to and from Azerbaijan, the IRICA said.

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
IRICA
Closure
Iran-Azerbaijan
border
IranDaily
 
Resource: IRNA
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2758 sec