IRICA: Closure of Iran-Azerbaijan border extended

The closure of the common border between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan has been extended to May 4, 2020 as part of precautionary measures to contain the coronavirus spread, the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced on Sunday.

The measure is a continuation of the decision made by Azerbaijan’s Special Headquarters for Combating Coronavirus (COVID-19) that has extended the quarantine period in the country for two weeks, it added, IRNA reported.

IRICA noted that there are also movements of cargo trucks and goods from Astara and Bileh-Savar border crossings in northern Iran to the mainland and transshipment via Nakhchivan to Azerbaijan and Eurasian Economic Union states.

The Astara- Baku railway has expanded its activities at the same time as the completion of the infrastructure, and there is no disruption in exports and imports of goods via rail to and from Azerbaijan, the IRICA said.