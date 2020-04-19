RSS
0617 GMT April 19, 2020

News ID: 267929
Published: 0530 GMT April 19, 2020

Japan aid cargo allocated to the patients in critical condition: Iran’s Red Crescent

The head of Rescue and Relief Organization of Iran's Red Crescent Society Morteza Salimi on Sunday said that Japan aid cargo which transferred to Tehran will be sent to patients who are in a critical condition such as those who suffer from cancer and the surplus would be handed over to health ministry to distribute in treatment centers.

In an exclusive interview with Iran Press, Salimi noted to the significance of the humanitarian nature of the Japan support to Iran for fight coronavirus.

"This donation program was the fourth part of aid by the World Food Program which was transferred to Iran and it would be going to help the Islamic country to fight against novel coronavirus,” he said.

According to Salimi, the total value of the aid will be seven million dollars, which was prepared by Japan and delivered by China.

 

   
